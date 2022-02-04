Singer Victoria Beckham is in awe of Deepika Padukone's stunning look for Gehraiyaan promotions. The actress was seen in an all-white look that comprised of baggy pants and a shirt. Victoria shared the actress stunning look and captioned it "Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks." Responding to which the Piku actress shared her reaction via Instagram story.

Victoria Beckham Shares Deepika Padukone’s Latest Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Check Out the Actress' Reaction Below:

Check Out Deepika's Reaction Below: (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)