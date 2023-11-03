Actress Deepika Padukone flaunted her chic and sassy style in a dazzling, rose printed mini dress, capturing attention in a video she shared on Instagram. The video showcased her glamorous makeup, complemented by her hair left elegantly flowing. The glittery ensemble accentuated her charismatic presence, reflecting her fashion-forward choices. Fans were treated to a glimpse of Deepika's sophisticated yet playful fashion statement. Deepika Padukone Is the Perfect Boss Lady As She Poses for Time Magazine’s Cover Page in Pantsuit (View Pics and Video).

See Deepika Padukone's Latest Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

