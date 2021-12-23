With just a day left for the release of 83, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessing of God. The actress opted for a classy red ethnic kurta for her visit. She tied her hair in a tight bun and kept her makeup to a minimum. She added chunky golden earrings and golden jootis to complete her look.

