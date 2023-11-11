Kareena Kapoor is a queen at everything, and there is no denying that fact. From her stellar acting prowess to her drool-worthy sartorial sense, we love everything about Bebo. And this time too, the actress did not disappoint. Recently, Kareena shared a couple of pictures, and they are just WOW! Kareena wore an embellished saree in red with golden and green flower work along with a sleeveless blouse. The tulle saree also had hints of sequins on its expanse. The actress exuded regal glam while posing with hubby Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan opted for a black kurta and white dhoti. Diwali 2023 Outfit Ideas: From Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal to Shahid Kapoor, Take Ethnic Fashion Inspo From These Tinsel Town Celebs To Shine This Festive Season! (View Pics).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pictures Here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

