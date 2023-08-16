Dua Lipa is a total stunner! The "Levitating" singer is currently on a Greece vacation. Dua took to her Instagram handle to share stunning looks of her from her holiday. In the first picture, the singer is seen in a striped blue shirt and skirt styled with a blue cap, black shades and a handbag. In another look, Dua is seen in a beige backless crochet dress. In one of the looks, Dua is seen posing on a yacht in a printed black shirt. The singer also rocked a yellow co-ord set. In one of the looks, Dua is seen in a blue one-shoulder tie and dye top paired with dark blue trousers. Dua Lipa Vacays in Greece, Levitating Singer Turns Up the Heat in Colourful Bikini Outfits.

Here's Dua Lipa's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

