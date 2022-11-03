Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu raised to immense fame as a TikTok star and after becoming an internet sensation, he participated in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Currently, he is seen in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 along with his choreographer, Vaishnavi Patil. Recently, he took to Instagram to bring out his dapper avatar in a patch work half sleeve shirt in hues of violet. Faisal Shaikh Birthday Bash: From Rubina Dilaik, Munawar Faruqui to Jannat Zubair – Celebs Galore As Mr Faisu Celebrates His Birthday! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

