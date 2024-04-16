Kyle Marisa Roth, a well-known TikTok personality known for her outspoken views, has passed away at 36, as confirmed by her family through social media posts. In a heartfelt message on LinkedIn, her mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth, announced Kyle's death, highlighting her impact on both personal and digital communities. With over 170,000 TikTok followers, Kyle engaged her audience with discussions on pop culture, celebrity gossip, current events, and Hollywood insights. Recognised for her signature phrase, 'You want more? I'll give you more,' Kyle's vibrant personality resonated with many. Lindsay Roth, Kyle's sister, shared the news on Instagram, stating the family remains unaware of the causes surrounding Kyle's passing, which occurred last week. Teresa Smith Aka Queezielocthevoice Dies; Viral TikTok Influencer Was Known for Her 'What Was I Made For?' Rendition.

View Kyle Marisa Roth's Sister, Lindsay Roth's Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Roth (@thehighfemme)

View Kyle Marisa Roth's Mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth's Post Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)