After the violent attack at Sydney church in Australia, where Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was attacked, multiple videos of the Bishop showing him speaking about the death threats he received are going viral on social media. The videos show Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel speaking about the threats he received in the past. In the video, the Bishop says that a video circulating on TikTok said he had two weeks to live. The Bishop further said that in the video, somebody said, "Farewell Bishop" and "We are really sad to see you go". Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel further says he was excited to hear the threats as he did not want to stay in the world. "For me, it's over", he says. Australia Shocker: Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel Stabbed Multiple Times During Mass at Wakeley Church in Sydney, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel Speaks About Death Threats

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel had been living under death threats for several weeks prior to today's attack. The attacker confessed on-site that he attacked the Bishop because of statements previously made about the Prophet Muhammad.#BishopMarMari pic.twitter.com/EHo9k2qPea — 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢 (@MArizanti) April 15, 2024

I was Extremely Excited

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel has previously received death threats. His response was exceptional: pic.twitter.com/0Ee39XTTtq — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) April 15, 2024

