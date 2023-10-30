YouTuber-singer Trisha Paytas and hubby Moses Hacmon went all out for Halloween this year, dressing up as lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. In viral pictures online, the sensational couple look very similar to Swift-Kelce and we are stunned. While Paytas turned into the "Bad Blood" singer by wearing a red sweatshirt paired with black skirt and boots, Hacmon, on the other hand, looked dapper in red chequered shirt and printed pants. Not only this, Trisha and Moses also posed like Taylor-Travis and proved they are masters of Halloween. Check it out! Halloween 2023: From Heidi Klum’s Worm Costume to Hailey Bieber’s Sexy Vampire Look, Check Out Most Iconic Celebrity Costumes of All Time!

Trisha Paytas' and Moses Hacmon Halloween Look:

Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/PrqsUmf3CL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 30, 2023

