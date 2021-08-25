Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's partner Natasa Stankovic often shares stunning pictures and videos of her to keep her fans hooked. She also shares adorable pictures with her son Agastya Pandya. However, on Wednesday, the Serbian dancer has shared few gorgeous pictures of her in a classic black full-sleeve crop top paired with a high-waist denim bottom. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković 💜 (@natasastankovic__)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)