Hina Khan has always been on the top of her fashion game. The actress made a stunning transition video in between her shoot and the results were absolutely stunning. She can be seen in a yellow t-shirt in the beginning and then she changes into a gorgeous blue saree. The blouse is a stylish sequin one and it's the dramatic pallu that is making everyone go gaga over her look. She added blue eyeliner, dewy makeup to complete the look. She tied her hair in a bun and added diamond accessories to finish the look.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)