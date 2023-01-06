Hina Khan’s transformation has been unbelievable. She has transformed herself and has emerged as a fashionista in the truest sense. Along with her fashion choices, she has focused on fitness and it is not unknown how dedicated she is towards her workout regime. She keeps inspiring her fans and followers to stay fit and the importance of having a healthy diet. Now, as she poses for the cover of Global Spa India in a shimmery metallic knot tube top and pants, she has left the fashion police impressed. She has paired the outfit with minimalistic jewellery and she looks nothing less than royalty! Hina Khan Is Glam Doll in Tangerine Monokini As She Turns Cover Girl for a Mag (View Pic).

Check Out Hina Khan's Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

