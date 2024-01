Beyoncé remains an eternal style icon. The powerhouse in Hollywood is always on the move, whether commanding the stage, enjoying a night out with friends, or sharing a meal with her husband. Recently, a stunning photo made waves across social media, showcasing her impeccable style. She dons a chic low-cut corset top paired with a matching blazer and mini skirt, complementing her flawless platinum hair. Her makeup, kept natural, is elevated by a striking nude lipstick, a perfect fit for her overall look. Beyoncé Stuns in Red Cut-Out Dress, The 'Beautiful Liar' Singer's Latest Photos Are Too Hot to Handle!