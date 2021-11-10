Bow down to queen Hailey! The 24-year-old left everyone sweating buckets with her new photoshoot for Victoria’s Secret, wherein she praised the brand for providing “a platform for strong women to use their voice in an authentic way.” Victoria’s Secret had recently made the historic move to replace the Angels with a new roster of female brand representatives in a major rebranding bid. And one face is Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

Hailey took to Instagram to announce her partnership with VS and later shared a series of sultry snaps in silky, frilly lingerie sets. In the first pic, Mrs Justin Bieber flaunted her washboard abs in a satin purple bra and knickers with a coverup. She also wore a white two-piece set with black lace trim. But it’s the leopard print that goes on to show Hailey’s wild side, and fans are loving it.

Turn on The AC, Please

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Say Hello to New Partnership

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

And Let This Pic Seal The Deal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

