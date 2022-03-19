Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are serving sister goals in their latest Instagram post. As the Dhadak star took to social media and dropped an awesome post featuring the duo going 'muah'. In the click, while Janhvi could be seen in a mirror sequin dress, Khushi went the shimmer way. Indeed, we love this monochrome photo. Janhvi Kapoor Is Bold and Hot as She Poses in a Full Mirror Sequin Dress, Says ‘They Said I Needed To Reflect’ (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)