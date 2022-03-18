Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday (March 18) and dropped some super stunning pictures of herself. She can be seen wearing a long bodycon dress which has full mirror sequenced work. The Good Luck Jerry actress is absolutely reflecting and shining like a glass. The dress has a deep cut in the front that made the piece more sexy. Perfect is the word for her. Janhvi Kapoor Is a Water Goddess As She Hypnotises You While Posing in a Floral Yellow Bikini (View Pics).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

