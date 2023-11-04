Janhvi Kapoor set hearts aflutter with her recent Instagram pictures, where she donned a stunning Tarun Tahiliani corset gown in nude and gold hues. The corseted bodice and off-shoulder neckline exuded timeless glamour, making it a perfect choice for evening gatherings. The dress beautifully balanced structure with fluidity, showcasing the star's impeccable style and elegance as she wore her hair in a loose bun. Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up the Heat in Strapless Shimmery Black Gown With Thigh-High Slit.

View Janhvi Kapoor's Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

