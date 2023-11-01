Janhvi Kapoor recently turned heads as she sizzled in the photos she shared from after-party of the Jio World Plaza mall launch event. The actress wore a ravishing black shimmery strapless gown with a thigh-high slit, exuding an aura of sheer glamour. With her hair flowing freely and bold makeup, Janhvi accentuated her striking appearance, perfectly complemented by a pair of black-coloured high heels. She was seen flaunting her curves, striking multiples poses in-front of the camera. Janhvi Kapoor ‘Can’t Wait’ To Watch Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s Brother Veer Pahariya’s Debut Film (See Post). Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Post View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)