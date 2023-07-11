Janhvi Kapoor, the talented Bollywood actress, recently set hearts racing as she shared a series of pictures floral bodycon dress that perfectly showcased her sartorial elegance. The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, effortlessly exuded glamour and allure, leaving onlookers in awe. Alongside her stunning appearance, Janhvi also made headlines for her upcoming film Bawaal, where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. The highly-anticipated trailer of the movie was launched on July 10, 2023, eliciting mixed responses from both fans and critics. In the accompanying pictures, Janhvi opted for a mid-parting and let her hair cascade down beautifully. Her minimal yet classy makeup featured a bold stroke of eyeliner, completing her chic look. Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Love Saga Has To Pass Through a War of Its Own in Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

