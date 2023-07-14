Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin has shared glamorous photos on social media. The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a printed white full-sleeved maxi dress. The versatile actor is seen posing alongside a pond in the picture with a lush green background. The look styled by Trella Rodrigues serves major fashion goals. "Peacock weather [sic]," Kalki Koechlin captioned the stunning Instagram post. Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin Reunite to Celebrate 10 Years of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (View Pics).

Here's Kalki Koechlin's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

