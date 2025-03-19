‘My Heart Breaks’: Kalki Koechlin Reacts to Israel’s Deadly Air Strikes on Gaza That Killed Over 400, Actress Laments ‘Ordinary People’ Affected in Emotional Post

Israel's new airstrikes early Tuesday (March 18) breached the two-month ceasefire, claiming the lives of more than 400 people. Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has now expressed her grief on social media over the deadly airstrikes and the innocent lives affected.

‘My Heart Breaks’: Kalki Koechlin Reacts to Israel’s Deadly Air Strikes on Gaza That Killed Over 400, Actress Laments ‘Ordinary People’ Affected in Emotional Post
Kalki Koechlin (Photo Credit: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 19, 2025 11:24 AM IST

Israel launched a wave of air strikes on Gaza on Tuesday (March 18), killing hundreds of people and breaking the two-month ceasefire with Hamas. The attacks were one of Israel's most intense since January's ceasefire. As per the Palestinian Health Ministry, 406 people were killed, and 562 were wounded. Actress Kalki Koechlin has reacted to the chilling attacks and heartbreaking loss of lives in a heartbreaking post on Insta. She wrote, "My heart breaks. The Israeli government chooses war over the ceasefire. Over political solutions. Over peace. The death of hundreds more Palestinians, the genocide of a people. The hostages’ families are left hanging. Hamas cynically will celebrate each death of an Israeli. Life snatched away from ordinary people who live in the region. A cycle of death chants on social media." Check out her post below. Israeli Launches Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip Kill at Least 326 Palestinians, Shatter Ceasefire With Hamas.

Kalki Koechlin Mourns Lives Lost After Israel Breaks Ceasefire With Hamas in Fresh Airstrikes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kalki Koechlin (@kalkikanmani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Actress Kalki Koechlin Airstrike Benjamin Netanyahu s Bollywood Ceasefire Gaza Gaza Ceasefire Hamas Israel Israel Hamas Ceasefire Israel-Hamas War Kalki Koechlin Kalki Koechlin Instagram Lebanon Syria US
You might also like

‘My Heart Breaks’: Kalki Koechlin Reacts to Israel’s Deadly Air Strikes on Gaza That Killed Over 400, Actress Laments ‘Ordinary People’ Affected in Emotional Post

Israel's new airstrikes early Tuesday (March 18) breached the two-month ceasefire, claiming the lives of more than 400 people. Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has now expressed her grief on social media over the deadly airstrikes and the innocent lives affected.
‘My Heart Breaks’: Kalki Koechlin Reacts to Israel’s Deadly Air Strikes on Gaza That Killed Over 400, Actress Laments ‘Ordinary People’ Affected in Emotional Post
Kalki Koechlin (Photo Credit: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 19, 2025 11:24 AM IST

Israel launched a wave of air strikes on Gaza on Tuesday (March 18), killing hundreds of people and breaking the two-month ceasefire with Hamas. The attacks were one of Israel's most intense since January's ceasefire. As per the Palestinian Health Ministry, 406 people were killed, and 562 were wounded. Actress Kalki Koechlin has reacted to the chilling attacks and heartbreaking loss of lives in a heartbreaking post on Insta. She wrote, "My heart breaks. The Israeli government chooses war over the ceasefire. Over political solutions. Over peace. The death of hundreds more Palestinians, the genocide of a people. The hostages’ families are left hanging. Hamas cynically will celebrate each death of an Israeli. Life snatched away from ordinary people who live in the region. A cycle of death chants on social media." Check out her post below. Israeli Launches Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip Kill at Least 326 Palestinians, Shatter Ceasefire With Hamas.

Kalki Koechlin Mourns Lives Lost After Israel Breaks Ceasefire With Hamas in Fresh Airstrikes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kalki Koechlin (@kalkikanmani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Actress Kalki Koechlin Airstrike Benjamin Netanyahu s Bollywood Ceasefire Gaza Gaza Ceasefire Hamas Israel Israel Hamas Ceasefire Israel-Hamas War Kalki Koechlin Kalki Koechlin Instagram Lebanon Syria US
You might also like
JFK Files Released: Ex-CIA Agent Claimed ‘Small Clique’ in Agency Was Behind President John F Kennedy's Assassination
World

JFK Files Released: Ex-CIA Agent Claimed ‘Small Clique’ in Agency Was Behind President John F Kennedy's Assassination
Sunita Williams Returns: Dolphins Welcome NASA Astronauts As SpaceX Capsule Splashes Down off Florida Coast, Video Surfaces
Science

Sunita Williams Returns: Dolphins Welcome NASA Astronauts As SpaceX Capsule Splashes Down off Florida Coast, Video Surfaces
Gal Gadot Receives Her Star at Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in Presence of Vin Diesel; Event Protested by Pro-Palestinian Activists (Watch Videos)
Hollywood

Gal Gadot Receives Her Star at Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in Presence of Vin Diesel; Event Protested by Pro-Palestinian Activists (Watch Videos)
Syria US
You might also like
JFK Files Released: Ex-CIA Agent Claimed ‘Small Clique’ in Agency Was Behind President John F Kennedy's Assassination
World

JFK Files Released: Ex-CIA Agent Claimed ‘Small Clique’ in Agency Was Behind President John F Kennedy's Assassination
Sunita Williams Returns: Dolphins Welcome NASA Astronauts As SpaceX Capsule Splashes Down off Florida Coast, Video Surfaces
Science

Sunita Williams Returns: Dolphins Welcome NASA Astronauts As SpaceX Capsule Splashes Down off Florida Coast, Video Surfaces
Gal Gadot Receives Her Star at Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in Presence of Vin Diesel; Event Protested by Pro-Palestinian Activists (Watch Videos)
Hollywood

Gal Gadot Receives Her Star at Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in Presence of Vin Diesel; Event Protested by Pro-Palestinian Activists (Watch Videos)
Tesla Cars on Fire in US Video: Man Sets Several Tesla Vehicles Ablaze at Tesla Service Centre in Las Vegas, Terrifying Video Surfaces
World

Tesla Cars on Fire in US Video: Man Sets Several Tesla Vehicles Ablaze at Tesla Service Centre in Las Vegas, Terrifying Video Surfaces

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints