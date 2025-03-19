‘My Heart Breaks’: Kalki Koechlin Reacts to Israel’s Deadly Air Strikes on Gaza That Killed Over 400, Actress Laments ‘Ordinary People’ Affected in Emotional Post

Israel launched a wave of air strikes on Gaza on Tuesday (March 18), killing hundreds of people and breaking the two-month ceasefire with Hamas. The attacks were one of Israel's most intense since January's ceasefire. As per the Palestinian Health Ministry, 406 people were killed, and 562 were wounded. Actress Kalki Koechlin has reacted to the chilling attacks and heartbreaking loss of lives in a heartbreaking post on Insta. She wrote, "My heart breaks. The Israeli government chooses war over the ceasefire. Over political solutions. Over peace. The death of hundreds more Palestinians, the genocide of a people. The hostages’ families are left hanging. Hamas cynically will celebrate each death of an Israeli. Life snatched away from ordinary people who live in the region. A cycle of death chants on social media." Check out her post below. Israeli Launches Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip Kill at Least 326 Palestinians, Shatter Ceasefire With Hamas.

Kalki Koechlin Mourns Lives Lost After Israel Breaks Ceasefire With Hamas in Fresh Airstrikes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki Koechlin (@kalkikanmani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)