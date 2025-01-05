Deepika Padukone celebrates her 39th birthday today. The "Mastani" of Bollywood was born in 1986 to legendary tennis badminton players Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. On the special occasion, excited fans have flooded social media with heartfelt birthday wishes for the actress. Among them is her Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas. The Telugu superstar took to his Instagram stories and shared a sweet birthday message for the actress. Sharing a picture of Deepika, Prabhas wrote, "Happy birthday to the ever-talented @deepikapadukone! Wishing you joy, success and endless happiness. The actors were seen together in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema in 2024. Deepika Padukone Birthday: 7 Extravagant Red Carpet Looks of the Actress That Prove She Loves a Bit of Drama (View Pics).

Prabhas Wishes Deepika Padukone on Her 39th Birthday

(Photo Credits: @actorprabhas/ Instagram)

