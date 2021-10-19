Kriti Sanon is known for her easy-breezy style, and the actress continues to make fashion relatable to her fans with her sartorial choices this festive season. The Adipurush actress recently appeared on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted reality TV show, Kaun Banega Crorepati in a stunning palazzo-kurta set. And we are taking style cues to rock this comfy festival look just like the star. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti stepped out in style in a red georgette asymmetric peplum kurta, with palazzo pants and an embroidered belt, from Mahima Mahajan's Zora collection. She tied her hair in a neat ponytail, paired jutti and a few dainty jewelleries to complete the look. One word for Kriti's look – STUNNER. Karwa Chauth 2021 Fashion: Katrina Kaif in Sabyasachi Saree for Sooryavanshi Promotions Is a Dream Festive Outfit! (View Pics).

Looking Like a Million Bucks!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Lady in Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

