Madhuri Dixit treated her fans and followers on social media to a string of lively photos, unleashing her playful side! Sporting a vibrant printed shirt top and flared pants, she spiced up her outfit with stylish side slits for a trendy photoshoot. Decked out in shades of blues, greens, and browns, her ensemble featured playful animal prints in pinks and yellows. Adding flair, she accessorised with brown boots, a belt, sunglasses, and a bright yellow bag, oozing chic vibes! With makeup flawlessly accentuating her features—a touch of nude lipstick, eyeshadow, and blush—she nailed the look. Her wavy hair, left loose, finishes her look with finesse! Madhuri Dixit in a Yellow Churidar and Pink Dupatta Is Setting the Bar High for Ethnic Spring and Summer Fashion Goals (View Pics).

View Madhuri Dixit’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

