Malaika Arora often turns heads with her beauty and sartorial choices. From elegant gowns to breezy summer dresses, sarees to lehengas, she effortlessly pulls off every style, setting impressive fashion benchmarks. In her latest post, she stuns in a photo shoot for luxury brand Chisel by MR, donning a breathtaking, shimmery red floor-length gown. The gown, featuring striking sleeve extensions and intricate pearl detailing, accentuates her figure flawlessly. She accessorises with diamond rings and earrings. Her makeup is impeccable, boasting a radiant base complemented by copper tones on her cheeks, eyes, and lips, with a sleek winged liner adding a touch of glamour. Her loose, soft, wavy hair completes the look with elegance. Malaika Arora Slays in Shimmery Figure-Flattering Gown; Check Out Her Glam Pics!.

View Malaika Arora’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma)

