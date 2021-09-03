The popular Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova is currently spending time in Venice as she is attending the famous Venice International Film Festival 2021. On Friday, the diva has shared a glimpse of her OOTD (outfit of the day) from the event. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a beautiful black puff-sleeve flared midi dress. Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)