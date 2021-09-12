The fashion extravaganza event is here! Yus, we are talking about MET Gala 2021. For the first time in history, Vogue will be hosting the only official live stream of the gala event. With this, it's simple that Indian users can watch the live stream through Vogue's official website. Met Gala 2021 will take place on September 13, 2021, and its live stream will begin at 5:30 pm EST. This means in India it will go live around 3:00 AM IST on September 14. The theme of this year is a celebration of American fashion. Excited?

Check It Out:

For the first time in its history, you can watch the #MetGala happen in real time. The livestream will be hosted by two special guests: actor and recording artist @KekePalmer, and comedian, writer, and director Ilana Glazer (@ilazer). Here's how to watch: https://t.co/3ddokxVDdB pic.twitter.com/65WhAgvXXB — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 7, 2021

