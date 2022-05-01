The biggest night in fashion is finally here! Well, keeping up with the tradition, Met Gala returns this year with its 'first Monday in May' slot i.e May 2, 2022. This time the theme of the event is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” Having said that, Vogue is set to livestream the Met Gala 2022 event on its website and other platforms starting at 6PM ET. It means, in India, the extravaganza will be available to watch on May 3 at 3:30 AM IST. Met Gala 2022 Date, Theme, Dress Code & Hosts: Everything You Need To Know About the Fashion’s Biggest Night Out.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

