The MET Gala, hailed as fashion’s biggest night and dubbed the Oscars of fashion, takes place every year on the first Monday of May. The MET Gala 2025 will take place on Monday, May 5. The prestigious event has fashion bigwigs, fashion enthusiasts, celebrities, and designers from across the globe in attendance. As the excitement and anticipation for the MET Gala 2025 build up, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced the theme and dress code for this year. The MET Gala 2025 theme is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ and it explores the role that sartorial style played in forming Black identities, with a focus on the emergence, significance, and increase of the Black dandy. The MET Gala 2025 dress code is ‘Tailored For You,’ and it focuses on menswear. Met Gala: Everything You Need to Know About Fashion's Spectacular Night, From Star-Studded Lineups to Style Forecasts and Trend Predictions.

MET Gala 2025 Theme and Dress Code

The dress code for the 2025 #MetGala is "Tailored for You." ✨ The 2025 Benefit, also known as The Met Gala, celebrates the spring Costume Institute exhibition “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” opening May 10, 2025. #SuperfineStyle pic.twitter.com/1ruMgBYSiD — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) February 4, 2025

MET Gala 2025 Dress Code and Theme Announced

The 2025 Met Gala dress code is ‘Tailored For You’ based on the theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’ Vogue says the theme is designed to “explore the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities, focusing on the emergence, significance, and proliferation of the Black… pic.twitter.com/PEzAgJYpAm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 4, 2025

