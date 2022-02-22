British actress Millie Bobby Brown turned 18 a couple of days ago. However, the Stranger Things star shared her birthday look with fans and followers on Instagram on Tuesday. They had earlier seen a glimpse of Millie’s gorgeous dress in photos shared by her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp. But now it’s time to see the stunningly beautiful actress in a dreamy cleavage-baring sequin silver gown as she officially became an adult on February 19! The dress also featured a front slit as the Enola Holmes star posed sitting in a car. She looks one sparkling queen! Millie Bobby Brown Birthday: A Look at Some Of Her Most Powerful and Stunning Red Carpet Appearances (View Pics).

Millie Bobby Brown's 18th Birthday Bash Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

