Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown became a sensation after starring as Eleven in Netflix's superhit show. The 18-year old celebrates her birthday today (February 19) and will have a busy year ahead. After Netflix confirmed Enola Holmes sequel and with Stranger Things season 5 already announced, the actress will work on back-to-back projects before getting some rest we believe. And while she keeps herself occupied with her acting commitments, Brown will also continue making some stunning appearances that soon become the talk of the town. Millie Bobby Brown Makes Relationship With Jake Bongiovi Instagram Official (View Pic).

Millie Bobby Brown's style has evolved in the past couple of years. After dressing like a teenage girl all this while, she has now started making some gorgeous appearances that are even sensuous at times. Millie's red carpet shenanigans have always been delightful but recently, we like tagging them as jaw-dropping. From picking an all-white look for the soiree to going bold in black, Millie likes playing with colours and doesn't restrict herself to one palette. We have personally bookmarked some of our favourite Millie looks of all time and it's time we share them with you. Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Almost Quit Acting After Not Getting a Role in Game Of Thrones.

So let's take a peek inside her wardrobe...

In Louis Vuitton

Millie Bobby Brown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Oscar de la Renta

Millie Bobby Brown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Rosie Assoulin

Millie Bobby Brown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Millie Bobby Brown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Kenzo

Millie Bobby Brown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Calvin Klein

Millie Bobby Brown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Millie Bobby Brown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Very recently it was announced that Stranger Things season 4 will release in two parts, much like Money Heist and Ozark. The streaming giant also announced that the series will come to an end after its season five. Meaning the fans will have two more seasons to witness before the cast bids their goodbye. Well, all good things come to an end but that's no reason to feel gloomy. We hope Millie has a blast on her special day and that she continues signing such amazing projects in future.

