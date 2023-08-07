Karisma Kapoor has shared a lovely photo of her wearing a handcrafted pink outfit paired with purple odhani. The Raja Hindustani actor took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of her in ethnic attire while eating a dessert. She accessorised the look with statement earrings and styled the outfit with shiny juttis. Karishma looks stunning in her glam makeup look with kohled eyes and bindi. The Bollywood actor shared the gorgeous look on the occasion of World Handloom Day 2023. "Wearing Handloom & Eating Dessert! Best combo [sic]," Karisma Kapoor added in the caption of the Instagram post. Karisma Kapoor Poses With Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh at the Screening of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (View Pic).

Here's Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)