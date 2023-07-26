Karisma Kapoor recently shared a beautiful picture on social media. She is seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh at the screening of the latter's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Bollywood actress is seen in black attire paired with a pink coat. Ranveer Singh is dressed in a white T-shirt, while Ranbir Kapoor is seen in a black T-shirt. The trio look absolutely stunning in their stylish avatars at the movie screening. "My heartline and My bloodline Rocky and Ranbir [sic]," Karisma Kapoor added in the caption of the Instagram post. Karisma Kapoor Spells Glam in Collared White and Blue Midi Dress and Sleek Hair (View Pics).

Here's Karisma Kapoor's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

