Is Karwa Chauth 2021 the coming Sunday going to be your first ever Karwa Chauth Vrat? Are you feeling nervous about observing nirjala vrat and looking your best on the day? If it’s the latter, we are happy to help. More like, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is here to sort out your fashion woes with her latest Instagram post. The 32-year-old star shared few snaps posing in a beautiful georgette red lehenga-choli with dupatta from this label called Prémya by Manishii. And one glimpse is all it takes to understand why Bhumi’s look is such an apt choice for Karwa Chauth celebrations. It is a traditional yet such a chic outfit choice. And those chandbalis has our heart!

View Pics of Bhumi Pednekar Looking Red Hot in New Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Here's What Bhumi Wore:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prémya by Manishii (@premyabymanishii)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)