Nia Sharma has shared some sizzling pictures of her on social media. The Jamai Raja actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a black cutout dress with a plunging neckline and a ruffle hemline. She styled her hair in soft curls and opted for a glam makeup look with nude lipstick shade, blushed cheeks, black eyeliner, kohled eyes and mascara-laden lashes. She styled the look with a blue mini bag and a black choker adorned with a flower. She complemented the look with black heels. "I don’t remember a day by its date… but by the dress I wore on that day.. [sic]," Nia Sharma added in the caption of the stunning Instagram post. Nia Sharma Sets the Temperature Soaring in Sexy Black Dress As She Parties in Dubai.

View Nia Sharma's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram

