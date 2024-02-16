Nora Fatehi stuns in her latest photoshoot, draped in sequins from head to toe. Her breathtakingly gorgeous gold-with-hints-of-brown gown, adorned with a captivating snake print, features a turtle neckline, full sleeves that extend to cover her hands, ruched detailing, and a figure-hugging silhouette that highlights her curves elegantly. Keeping her styling minimal, she opts for gold hoop earrings and black stiletto heels to let her outfit shine. With shimmering eyeshadow, mascara, defined brows, flushed cheeks, and a pink lipstick, Nora's makeup exudes radiance. She completes her look with soft curls tied into a messy bun, framing her face perfectly. Nora's showstopping look effortlessly blends glamour and style. Nora Fatehi Is Hotness Personified In Little Red Dress (View Pic).

View Nora Fatehi’s Pics Here:

Nora Fatehi Stuns in a Sparkly Golden Brown Gown:

Nora Fatehi Looks Gorgeous in a Shimmery Gold Gown:

