Nothing can be as starry and as grand as the Oscars. The 93rd Academy Awards night concluded with many deserving stars taking the golden lady home. However, this piece is exclusively for fashion and so let's discuss which celebs ruled on the red carpet of the big night. Right from H.E.R, Margot Robbie, Zendaya to Riz Ahmed, celebs did not disappoint with regards to style. Check it out. Oscars Throwback: Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter, Emma Stone - 10 Best Fashion Moments from the Academy Awards Red Carpet!
Margot Robbie in Chanel
Zendaya in
Halle Barrey in
Amanda Seyfried in
Angela Bassett in
Regina King in
Colman Domingo in Atelie Versace
Riz Ahmed in Prada
Olivia Colman in Dior Haute Couture
H.E.R in Dundas
