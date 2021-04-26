Nothing can be as starry and as grand as the Oscars. The 93rd Academy Awards night concluded with many deserving stars taking the golden lady home. However, this piece is exclusively for fashion and so let's discuss which celebs ruled on the red carpet of the big night. Right from H.E.R, Margot Robbie, Zendaya to Riz Ahmed, celebs did not disappoint with regards to style. Check it out. Oscars Throwback: Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter, Emma Stone - 10 Best Fashion Moments from the Academy Awards Red Carpet!

Margot Robbie in Chanel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Persiancelebnews (@_persiancelebnews_)

Zendaya in Valentino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Halle Barrey in Dolce & Gabbana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Monroy (@makeupbyjmonroy)

Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2021 (@oscars.awards.2021)

Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Women’s Lives Matter (@blackwomenslivesmatter)

Regina King in Louis Vuitton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA DELIGNE (DUH-line) (@delightfully_deligne)

Colman Domingo in Atelie Versace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! Online Brasil (@eonlinebrasil)

Riz Ahmed in Prada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FilmLoverss (@filmloverss)

Olivia Colman in Dior Haute Couture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Social1 (@blogsocial1)

H.E.R in Dundas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashion Lover ❤️ (@fashionlovefavs)

