Oscars 2021 is just a few hours away and soon we'll know who'll go home with the maximum wins this year. With COVID-19 still in the air, things will be extra-cautious this time, as safety is must. Apart from the winners, another thing that fans eagerly wait to see is how will celebs get dressed on the Oscars 2021 red carpet. And so before the big night commences and the stars start to sashay on the red carpet, we thought of compiling some of the most loved fashion moments in the history of the Oscars. Oscars Throwback: From Angelina Jolie Kissing Her Brother to La La Land's Winning-Losing Moment – 8 Most Scandalous Events From the Academy Awards.

Over the years, our celebs have served us many shades of fashion. Right from glitter, thigh-high slit, fancy embroideries to something we've not seen before, the Oscars red carpet is definitely a one-of-a-kind fashion parade that any style critic might love. Be it Billy Porter flashing some gender-fluid style, Janelle Monae's silver couture to Emma Stone's gorgeous dress, Oscars, and fashion go hand-in-hand. So, without further ado, here's looking at the most iconic style statements from the Academy Awards. Oscars 2021: Times When Priyanka Chopra Sashayed on the Red Carpet of the Academy Awards and Stole Hearts!

Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren's Shining Armour (Oscars 2020)!

Janelle Monáe at Oscars 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Billy Porter in a Christian Siriano Tuxedo Dress (Oscars 2019)!

Billy Porter at Oscars 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gemma Chan in a Pink Ruffled Valentino Gown (Oscars 2019)!

Gemma Chan at Oscars 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lady Gaga in a Black Strapless Alexander McQueen (Oscars 2019)!

Lady Gaga at Oscars 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Angelina Jolie in a Versace Gown (Oscars 2012)!

Angelina Jolie at Oscars 2012 (Photo Credits: Instagram) Nicole Kidman in a Red Gown by Balenciaga (Oscars 2007)! Nicole Kidman at Oscars 2007 (Photo Credits: Instagram) Emma Stone in a Swarovski Crystal-Embroidered Gown (Oscars 2017)! Emma Stone at Oscars 2017 (Photo Credits: Instagram) Lupita Nyong’o in an Icy-Blue Prada Gown (Oscars 2014)! Lupita Nyong’o at Oscars 2014 (Photo Credits: Instagram) Natalie Portman in an Elegant Dior Attire (Oscars 2020)! Natalie Portman at Oscars 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram) Jennifer Lawrence in a Christian Dior Couture (Oscars 2013)! Jennifer Lawrence at Oscars 2013 (Photo Credits: Instagram) Well, we can literally just go on and on with many more names... but these hand-picked stars above are our personal favourites. We adore it when there is elegance, drama, and chicness combined in one. Coming to Oscars 2021, we hope that the style quotient this year does not disappoint. Stay tuned!

