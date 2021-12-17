Priyanka Chopra has been on a promotional spree for The Matrix Resurrections and is making sure she makes heads turn with her sartorial choices. For an event, the actress was spotted wearing a red pantsuit by Sergio Hudson. Chopra was looking hot while posing with an NYC backdrop.

She paired the look with an open wavy hair look, minimal makeup and a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes. She added golden hoops to accessorise her look. The pantsuit had a red belt added with it, making the outfit look even more chic.

Check Out The Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)