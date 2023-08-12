Shilpa Shetty is a perfect example of timeless beauty. She always turns heads with her gorgeous fashion choices. Recently, the actress turned to Instagram and shared beautiful pictures of her latest look. Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in a vibrant blue ensemble. She flaunts her toned legs in a thigh-high slit, one-shoulder gown. She topped her royal look with gold accessories, including a sleek mathapatti, dangler earrings, rings and bracelets. Dhadkan Clocks 23 Years: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Motion Poster, Expresses Gratitude to Fans for Their Love towards Anjali, Dev, and Ram.

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

