Rakul Preet Singh knows to stun in every outfit. She creates an exquisite style statement with her subtle looks that go over and above in radiating the beauty that she is! In her latest Instagram post, the actress could be seen in a dazzling red bandhani saree that's paired with a plunging-neck blouse. Rakul Preet kept her minimalistic look OP with a sleek low-tied bun and traditional kada that looked perfect! Scroll down to view her pics in the two-toned saree that reflects her love for "timeless classic". Rakul Preet Singh Looks Stunning in Black Corset Top Paired With Wide-Legged Bottoms (View Pics)

Check Out Rakul Preet Singh's Latest Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

