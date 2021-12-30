Ranveer Singh is currently basking on the success of his film 83. And while his film is already making a lot of noise, the actor is also treating fans with some very handsome photos of his. The actor shared a few pictures of his latest dapper outfit, and we have to say that the actor is looking charming in it.

Ranveer is seen donning a black and white formal suit in his recent pictures. He had styled his hair in his classic two-pony style and added a pair of silver studs and sunglasses to complete the look.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

