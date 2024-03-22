Rubina Dilaik is once again slaying the fashion game with her latest Instagram post. The actress embodies pure elegance in a series of stunning golden photos. Serving 'Wonder Woman' vibes, Dilaik stuns in a plunging neckline, metallic gold corset top paired with chunky jewellery and a fitted skirt. Her makeup complements the outfit perfectly, featuring a subtle base with kohl-rimmed eyes for a bold touch. Sometimes, fashion is all about embracing experimentation, and Rubina's look is a perfect example! Keep surprising us with your fantastic style choices girl! Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Recent Appearances in Black That Impressed Us.

Rubina Dilaik Goes Bold In Sexy Outfit

