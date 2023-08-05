Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently on break from work, dropped beautiful pics on Instagram from her current holiday. In new clicks from undisclosed location, the Yashoda actress could be seen rocking a printed maxi dress as she chills by the pool, smiling bright and enjoying the nature around her. In one of the photos, we also see her lazing on sofa. "Because maybe, the best of times were yet to come. You never knew," she captioned the images. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Denies Reports of Taking Rs 25 Crore for Myositis Treatment From Telugu Superstar (View Post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Chills by Pool:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

