The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan is a fashion stunner and there's no doubt about it. Every time she makes a public appearance, she makes sure that she is dressed to the 't'. Even currently for her upcoming film Atrangi Re's promotion, Sara weaved style magic. As for her recent promotional event, she served us a pretty look in black, courtesy Manish Malhotra. The actress was seen wearing a lehanga-choli combo wherein her ghagra was supremely embellished and how. Further, she left her hair open and opted for long earrings to accentuate her look.

Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

