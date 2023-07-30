Pop sensation Selena Gomez is setting the internet ablaze with her latest outing on a luxurious yacht. The singer-actress took to Instagram stories and shared some pictures in which she is looking incredibly stylish and confident, donning a captivating pink bralette paired with trendy denim jeans. Alongside her friends, she seemed to be having the time of her life, effortlessly exuding joy and laughter. Fans couldn't get enough of the stunning snapshots circulating on social media, praising her radiant smile and carefree demeanor. Selena Gomez Looks Cool in Hotpants and Grey Sweatshirt As She Enjoys Ice Cream With Her Friend (View Pics).