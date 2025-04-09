Punjabi actress and singer Himashi Khurana, who rose to fame after appearing on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13, recently left everyone shocked when she chose her rival, Shehnaaz Gill, over her ex-boyfriend Asim Riaz. She appeared on the chat show Spotlight With Mandy, where she was asked to pick either Asim or Shehnaaz as her favourite. Without any hesitation, Himanshi picked Shehnaaz and started laughing. She added, "Obviously," leaving the host in splits. For the unversed, Himanshi entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wildcard and often engaged in heated clashes with Shehnaaz Gill. She also met Asim on the reality show. The two eventually fell in love and dated each other for four years before breaking up in 2023. The duo cited "different religious beliefs" as the reason for the split. Himanshi Khurana Confirms BREAKUP With Asim Riaz Due to ‘Different Religious Beliefs’; Actress Writes, 'Our Togetherness Comes to an End' (Read Statement).

Himanshi Khuarana Pics Shehnaaz Gill as Her ‘Favourite’ over Asim Riaz

