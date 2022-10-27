Shehnaaz Gill never fails to stun her admirers with her impeccable fashion game that's unique and exquisite just like her! The Bigg Boss 13 star looked like a boss lady in grey pant suit and black netted top to radiate pure goals in the ravishing outfit! Shehnaaz kept it all classy in the not-so-formal ensemble as she completed her look with silver danglers and kohled-eyes. The beautiful TV actress tied her hair in a loose ponytail and rounded off the ensemble with panache and grace! Guru Randhawa Dances With ‘India’s Fav’ Shehnaaz Gill at Diwali Bash (Watch Video)

View Pics of Shehnaaz Gill in Grey Pantsuit and Netted Top:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)