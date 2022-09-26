Shraddha Kapoor is a cutie in pink! The Saaho actress dropped a slew of pictures in fringed crop jacket and denim pants to give major fashion goals for a casual outing! The Bollywood actress picked the pink cropped jacket from the racks of Alexander Wang that looked stunning AF! She definitely created a stylish statement in the chic outfit and glammed it up with pink lipstick and tousled waves. Her gorgeous outfit is apt for a fashionable day-out with friends!

View Pics of Shraddha Kapoor in Pink Cropped Jacket and Denims:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

