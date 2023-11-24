Shruti Haasan emerged as a vision of sophistication, redefining elegance in a breathtaking ensemble. The Actress and singer recently dropped some gorgeous clicks on Instagram of her clad in a stunning black leather-finish saree gown with a corset twist, designed by the illustrious couture label Maison H; she effortlessly commanded attention. The black corseted draped saree, a masterpiece by itself, transformed her into a true showstopper. With its lustrous leather-like finish, the fabric added an unparalleled allure to the drape, casting a spell of undeniable glamour. As Shruti gracefully navigated the room, the whispers of admiration echoed her fashion prowess, solidifying her status as a style icon who effortlessly transcends boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the canvas of haute couture. Scroll down to take a look at her regal attire. Shruti Haasan Radiates Elegance and Glamour in a Fitted Black Cut-Out Gown (View Pics).

Shruti Haasan's Enchanting Look

View this post on Instagram

